Friday, 10 November 2017

Businessman Boštík gives up his presidential candidacy

ČTK |
9 November 2017

Vysoke Myto, East Bohemia, Nov 8 (CTK) - Businessman Vladimir Bostik, 58, has given up his candidacy for Czech president for health reasons and he would like to run again in the next election in five years, he told reporters on Wednesday.

He says he underwent an eye surgery in general anesthesia and has suffered from problems with walking since then. Consequently, he is not able to lead an election campaign, he adds.

Bostik claims he has collected more than 72,00 signatures of citizens on his presidential bid, while at least 50,000 are needed.

However, he has not submitted his application and the signatures to the Interior Ministry. The deadline for submitting presidential candidacies expired on Tuesday.

Bostik, a car-mechanic by profession with completed secondary-school studies, is running business in car transport and ground works.

He was convicted of oil theft some time ago, but the verdict has not taken effect yet, he said.

In 2013, he was unsuccessfully running in elections to the Chamber of Deputies for Tomio Okamura's Dawn of Direct Democracy, which split two years later.

