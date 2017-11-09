Culture minister signs film cooperation deal in Israel
Prague/Jerusalem, Nov 8 (CTK) - Czech Culture Minister Daniel Herman, on a visit to Israel, and his counterpart Miri Regev signed an agreement on film cooperation on Wednesday to boost coproduction projects and thereby also the European and world distribution of Czech and Israeli films, Herman's spokeswoman said.
Herman (Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL) started a five-day working visit to Israel on Wednesday.
He also addressed the Knesset, Israeli parliament.
"The agreement will help boost support for further development of cultural and technological ties between the two countries and intensify the distribution in the area of film, television and new media," Herman said.
He said the deal sets conditions for financing co-production projects.
The agreement has no direct impact on the countries' state budgets. It is valid for five years and would be automatically extended for another five years if neither country wished its termination.
The Herman-Regev meeting also focused on Czech-Israeli cultural exchange.
Czech culture was presented at 50 events in Israel last year.
In the Czech Republic, the most successful Israeli cultural events this year were the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company's performance at a theatre festival in Brno, and Kolnoa, the first festival of Israeli films in Prague.
On Thursday, Herman will attend the opening of a lookout tower in Jerusalem designed by Czech architect Martin Rajnis.
This work of art is the greatest culture Czech-Israeli event since the renewal of diplomatic relations with Israel in 1990, the Czech Culture Ministry said.
