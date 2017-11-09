Huner may be new industry and trade minister
Prague, Nov 8 (CTK) - Tomas Huner is a candidate for the post of Czech industry and trade minister, proposed by ANO leader Andrej Babis, who is conducting talks on forming a new government, some sources told CTK on Wednesday.
Throughout his career, Huner has worked in the sphere of energy and industry.
Between 2006 and 2011, Huner was a deputy industry and trade minister and he also worked in the CEZ national power company.
At present, he works in the company Siemens Ceska republika.
Huner himself has declined to comment on the information.
Babis, leader of the election-winning ANO, said on Tuesday he had already selected his candidate for the post of industry and trade minister in the minority government he wanted to form.
He said this was an independent, but declined to disclose his name.
Huner, 58, is a graduate from the Faculty of Engineering of Brno University of Technology.
Between 1994 and 2003, he was the board chairman and general director of the power company Severomoravska energetika.
During his career, he also worked in the supervisory boards of the Czech power grid operator CEPS, the Electricity Market Operator (OTE) and the Vrsanska uhelna mining company.
Analyst Jiri Gavor said Huner was a well-known and respected personality, especially in the energy sector.
"He would be certainly a good minister and I appreciate his taking up the job even in the situation in which the support for the government is uncertain. This demands courage," Gavor told CTK on Wednesday.
ANO won almost 30 percent of the vote in the October general election, but the rest of the parties have been reluctant to join a coalition government with it.
