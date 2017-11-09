President Zeman is not seriously ill, says his doctor
Prague, Nov 8 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman's doctor Miloslav Kalas denies reports on Zeman's serious health condition as fabricated and unfounded, saying medical check-ups did not confirm them, according to a press release sent to CTK on Wednesday by Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek.
The doctor, from Prague's Na Homolce hospital, reacted to recent reports saying Zeman suffered from cancer.
"Based on control, clinical and laboratory examinations, the current health condition of the president in no case confirms the mendacious information about his serious health condition. Those are completely fabricated and false," Kalas said.
Brno councillor Svatopluk Bartik (Live Brno movement) wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that Zeman had cancer and had three to seven months of life left. The president knows the diagnosis and rejected the treatment, Bartik said.
Ovcacek writes on Twitter on Wednesday that Zeman's lawyer filed a criminal complaint over the protection of personal rights and over suspected defamation.
Brno Municipal Court spokeswoman Petra Hovorkova confirmed that the complaint was received electronically on Wednesday.
Ovcacek tweeted that the lawyer also filed a proposal for a preliminary legal measure ordering Bartik to withdraw the untrue information.
Zeman made an impression of suffering from health troubles at a number of public events of late. He also lost weight apparently.
After announcing his candidacy in March, Zeman said he had undergone a medical check-up confirming he suffered from diabetes and polyfunctional neuropathy impairing the sensitivity of his feet. He added that his health condition was neither improving nor deteriorating.
He underwent a CT examination in September that did not reveal any new problem.
Zeman called the reports on his health troubles "a dirty campaign of some media."
He said on Monday that his diabetes subsided.
