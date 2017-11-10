ČLFA members provided CZK 66.61bn for vehicle financing
In 1-3Q 2017 members of the Czech Leasing and Financing Association (ČLFA) signed the most vehicle financing contracts. They provided CZK 66.61bn for road vehicles, with CZK 36.32bn of this total for 88,651 new passenger cars.
This represents a 9.7% y/y increase in this group of vehicles. A full 43.1 % of all new passenger cars registered for the first time in the Czech Republic in the first nine months of 2017 were financed through ČLFA members.
