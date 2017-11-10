Saturday, 11 November 2017

Customs police seize 830 illegal slot machines this year

ČTK |
10 November 2017

Prague, Nov 9 (CTK) - The customs police seized 830 illegal gambling machines and 2.5 million crowns in cash in gambling rooms all over the Czech Republic from January to the end of October, the Czech Customs Administration officials told journalists on Thursday.

The customs officers seized electronic roulettes, video slot machines, pay tables and quiz machines.

Zdenek Malek, from the Czech Customs Management, told CTK that 1417 checks were carried out in the first ten months of the year.

The illegal gambling machines were revealed in about 50 illegal gambling rooms. Legal gambling rooms include practically no illegal machines, Malek said.

Operators of illegal gambling rooms may be fined up to 50 million crowns and all their equipment may be seized. The operators often claim that they do not run a gambling room, but a charitable society, a civic association or a proper gaming club with membership cards.

The customs officials have been suppressing illegal gambling since the beginning of the year when a new gambling law took effect.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.