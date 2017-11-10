Saturday, 11 November 2017

EC: Economy of ČR to grow by 4.3%, unemployment to fall

The growth rate of the Czech economy will reach 4.3 % in 2017. In 2018 the dynamic will slow to 3.0 % and in 2019 it will slow to 2.9 %. This is based on the European Commission’s fall forecast. The Commission also said that the Czech economy is among the fastest growing economies in the EU but that better results are prevented by a lack of labor.

In 2017 unemployment should fall to 3.0 %, from 4.0 %. In 2018 and 2019 the unemployment rate will fall to 2.9 %, thus remaining the lowest in the EU. The EC expects inflation in 2017 to reach 2.4 %. In 2018 the growth of consumer prices will reach 2.1 % and in 2019 it will slow to 2.0 %.