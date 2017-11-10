EC: Economy of ČR to grow by 4.3%, unemployment to fall
The growth rate of the Czech economy will reach 4.3 % in 2017. In 2018 the dynamic will slow to 3.0 % and in 2019 it will slow to 2.9 %. This is based on the European Commission’s fall forecast. The Commission also said that the Czech economy is among the fastest growing economies in the EU but that better results are prevented by a lack of labor.
In 2017 unemployment should fall to 3.0 %, from 4.0 %. In 2018 and 2019 the unemployment rate will fall to 2.9 %, thus remaining the lowest in the EU. The EC expects inflation in 2017 to reach 2.4 %. In 2018 the growth of consumer prices will reach 2.1 % and in 2019 it will slow to 2.0 %.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.