Moneta reports net profit of CZK 3.1bn for 9M 2017
MONETA Money Bank reported consolidated net profit of CZK 3.1bn for 9M 2017. The full-year profit outlook totals CZK 3.9bn. The bank’s management plans to propose a dividend exceeding 70% of the profit. MONETA’s net commercial portfolio in the segment of small and medium enterprises (SME) totals CZK 60.5bn (up 10.2% y/y).
Retail loan balance grew 9.1% to CZK 59.4bn. CET1 capital ratio totals 18.1%. CEO and board of directors chairman Tomáš Spurný has stated that MONETA will continue to develop its digital capacities. New consumer loans arranged online totalled CZK 3.4bbn.
Of the planned total allocation of CZK 600m, the bank has invested CZK 187m into the creation of online and mobile products and digitalisation of its supporting processes. CZK 200m of the total allocation of CZK 800m was invested into the modernisation of the branch and ATM network. Totally 11 branches and more than 130 ATMs were modernised or relocated.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.