Saturday, 11 November 2017

Moneta reports net profit of CZK 3.1bn for 9M 2017

CIA News |
10 November 2017

MONETA Money Bank reported consolidated net profit of CZK 3.1bn for 9M 2017. The full-year profit outlook totals CZK 3.9bn. The bank’s management plans to propose a dividend exceeding 70% of the profit. MONETA’s net commercial portfolio in the segment of small and medium enterprises (SME) totals CZK 60.5bn (up 10.2% y/y).

Retail loan balance grew 9.1% to CZK 59.4bn. CET1 capital ratio totals 18.1%. CEO and board of directors chairman Tomáš Spurný has stated that MONETA will continue to develop its digital capacities. New consumer loans arranged online totalled CZK 3.4bbn.

Of the planned total allocation of CZK 600m, the bank has invested CZK 187m into the creation of online and mobile products and digitalisation of its supporting processes. CZK 200m of the total allocation of CZK 800m was invested into the modernisation of the branch and ATM network. Totally 11 branches and more than 130 ATMs were modernised or relocated.