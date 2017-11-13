ČNB: Rates should be raised gradually
The raising of interest rates supports the financial stability target, according to the Czech National Bank (CNB). At the same time, it is desirable to raise basic rates incrementally.
Rapid rate hike could have a counter-productive effect on financial stability due to being an excessive burden for the indebted organisations. This stems from the CNB board minutes from November 2, 2017.
If the development in coming months confirms the implementation of pro-inflation risks, any of the upcoming monetary policy sessions may be used for further tightening of the monetary policy, the board has stated.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.