Aktuálně.cz: Okamura's secretary sends Jews, gays, Roma to gas
Prague, Nov 10 (CTK) - Jaroslav Stanik, a secretary of Tomio Okamura's Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD), said "Jews, homosexuals and gypsies should go to gas" in the Czech Chamber of Deputies, the server Aktualne.cz said on Friday, quoting Labour and Social Affairs Minister Michaela Marksova and other witnesses as saying.
The server said Stanik had an argument with Marksova (Social Democrats, CSSD) at one of the restaurant clubs of the lower house two weeks ago.
Marksova told the server that when she had come to the club, Stanik, strongly drunk, addressed her as Marxova-Engelsova.
He said she supported homosexuals.
"He was saying that they should to go to gas and be annihilated," Marksova said, adding that she had a row with Stanik.
She said Stanik had been speaking in the same way about Jews and the Roma.
The server also quoted other witnesses of the incident.
Aktualne.cz informed that a number of deputies had said Stanik had made similar statements earlier, too.
Stanik has denied the allegation, claiming that all of this is "a blatant lie from a desperate political competition."
SPD deputy Jaroslav Holik, for whom Stanik works as an assistant, said he did not know about the incident.
Holik said if the information were confirmed, he would demand that Stanik apologise.
"Saying ‘go to gas’ is very unfortunate. This should be followed by a strict punishment," Holik said.
According to the server, Stanik worked with the Communist police in the 1980s.
He was a Social Democrat for years, but was expelled from the party in 2012, when he already cooperated with Okamura.
As an SPD secretary, he prevented journalists from entering the movement's election headquarters, calling in the police.
SPD deputy Tereza Hythova recently said "she had understanding" for the authors of a hateful reaction to a school photo featuring the Roma, Vietnamese and Arab children at a school in Teplice, north Bohemia.
