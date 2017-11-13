Brno Airport joins Accolade group
Letiště Brno (Brno Airport) has newly joined the Accolade investment group. B.A.W.D.F. signed the agreement on the sale of 100% stake in the airport on November 9, 2017. The exact price has not been specified. Accolade’s CEO Milan Kratina has stated that the group wants to follow up in the airport’s development in the results achieved by current owners. The ownership change will mean no changes to the airport’s daily operations for passengers, airlines and/or employees.
