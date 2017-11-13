Bust of Nazi opponent Opletal unveiled in Prague
Prague, Nov 10 (CTK) - A bust of student Jan Opletal, a symbol of Czechoslovak anti-Nazi resistance, was unveiled in the building of the surgical clinic of the Teaching Hospital (VFN) in Prague on Friday.
Opletal, 24, was a medicine student of Charles University. He died at the hospital on November 11, 1939 from the wounds of a shot he suffered when he took part in a rally against the Nazi regime on October 28, Czechoslovakia's national holiday.
The sculpture is made by Michal Moravec.
"Even at present, after decades, one has to remember the bravery and courage when advocating the principles of humanity and democracy, which are dear to students, teachers and also people of the good will," Charles University Rector Tomas Zima said.
One day before the anniversary of Czechoslovakia's establishment, Opletal called on other students to take part in the demonstration. At it, he was shot and then operated on at the hospital. He died two weeks later.
On November 17, 1939, thousands of Czech students gathered to protest against the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia and the killing of Opletal in Prague.
The Nazis dispersed the demonstration and executed nine of its leaders. More than 1,200 students who participated in the demonstration were sent to concentration camps. Nazis then closed Czech universities.
Now November 17 is celebrated as International Students' Day.
Opletal's death is considered the first Czechoslovak victim of World War Two.
The remembrance rally on November 17, 1989 triggered the fall of the Communist regime. This is why November 17 is a national holiday, Day of Struggle for Freedoms and Democracy, evoking the 1939 and 1989 events.
