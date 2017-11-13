Czech firm gains right to use foreign films in teaching languages
Prague, Nov 11 (CTK) - The Czech Mooveez company, which has developed an application for teaching foreign languages, has gained distribution rights from four big film studios, including two Hollywood ones, so that its application can teach English "through" Tom Hanks, Cameron Diaz and other world film stars.
Simona Kopova, from the Donath Business & Media firm, told CTK on behalf of Mooveez company that dozens of millions of crowns have been invested in the development of the mobile application so far.
The Moovez's international distribution rights are valid for most of Europe, Russia, the post-Soviet countries, Britain and Latin America.
The watching of a selected film, presented in the form of an interactive programme, can be either used to teach the English language or by autodidacts to study on their own.
Mooveez company is now negotiating with German, French, Spanish and Russian film studios on extending its project also to include other languages.
"We started the business as a team of a few people in 2013. At present, we have more than 70 aides in ten countries, most of them being interpreters and language specialists," Miroslav Pesta, the project's initiator and the founder of Mooveez company, said.
He said it takes two months to adapt a film for the educational purpose.
The application has been tested on students directly in Czech elementary, secondary and language schools. Its authors say watching films copies the natural way in which people learn their mother tongue.
The application was launched in 2014 and has been introduced on the market in more than 10 countries of Central and Eastern Europe since. It is to become available in Switzerland, France, Spain, Portugal and Latin America by the end of the year.
At present, it offers over 60 feature and documentary films and sequels of series adapted as teaching programmes.
In 2016, the Prague-seated British Council granted the prize for the best digital product in language education to Mooveez company.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.