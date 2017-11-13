Tuesday, 14 November 2017

Fortuna planning expansion to further CEE markets

CIA News |
13 November 2017

Fortuna Entertainment Group wants to expand by 2019 its activities to at least one more market in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

The group stated this as part of the presentation of its strategic framework, adding that the criteria for the selection of a concrete market include a favorable regulatory framework on the market and the country’s strong macroeconomic foundations.

The group’s most recent acquisitions include the takeover of Hattrick Sports Group and Fortuna Romania. The group expects the positive effect of these acquisitions on collected bets to total roughly EUR 600m (out of a total of EUR 1.9bn) in 2017.