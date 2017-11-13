Half of Czechs dislike Santa Claus as Christmas ads' motif
Prague, Nov 10 (CTK) - Over a half (54 percent) of Czechs dislike Santa Claus as a motif in Christmas advertisements, while only 6 percent dislike Christian motifs such as angels, Nativity scenes and shepherds, a poll released by the Czech Association of Communication Agencies (AKA) has shown.
A total of 57 percent of those polled said they can remember some Christmas advertisement.
The younger the respondents, the more easily they can remember any. In the age category of 18-35, three quarters of respondents said they could remember a Christmas advertisement.
About 64 percent respondents admitted that Christmas advertisements inspired them in purchasing presents and other items.
In this respect, women are easier to influence than men, showed the poll, which the Nielsen Admosphere agency conducted for AKA.
As many as 84 percent of people notice the advertisements that do not offer goods but thank people or wish them Happy New Year.
Small towns and villages' inhabitants register it more often (89 percent) than people in bigger town and cities (77 percent).
A total of 65 percent of Czechs believe that November is the month when Christmas advertising campaigns should start.
One fifth of Czech men would even do with December in this respect, while one fifth of women would welcome the launch of Christmas offers as early as in October, the poll showed.
"From this point of view, the advertisers behave more rationally now than some time ago where the battle for Christmas customers annually started nearly at the end of the Indian summer," AKA executive head Marek Hlavica said.
Advertisement production peaks in autumn when pre-Christmas sale campaigns and e-sales culminate, deciding not only on the annual economic results of a number of sellers but also the viability of the advertising and communication industry.
