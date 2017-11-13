Rare Barbary lion born in Czech zoo
Plzen, West Bohemia, Nov 11 (CTK) - A Barbary lion, a rare species that does not survive in the wild any more but only in captivity, was born in the Plzen zoo on November 3, its spokesman Martin Vobruba has told CTK.
The little male is the first offspring of Neyla, a three-year-old Barbary lioness whom the zoo acquired from the Hannover zoo together with her sister Tamika in 2015.
In September 2016, Tamika gave birth to a female, the first Barbery lion born in the zoo's history and the first lion born in Plzen in four decades.
The raising of the cub, however, was very difficult as the attendants had to regularly take it from its mother for additional feeding.
Unlike Tamika, Neyla has enough mother milk and cares for her offspring effectively, Vobruba said.
Before, the last time the Plzen zoo succeeded in breeding the African lion was in 1971 and 1974. It resumed its attempts in 2002, but all lionesses involved had problem having or raising offspring.
In September 2015, Tamika and Neyla arrived from Hannover and joined Mates, a local male coming from the Olomouc zoo, north Moravia, which is the most successful in breeding the Barbary lion.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.