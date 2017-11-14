ČEZ leading talks about Škoda Praha's sale
Utility ČEZ registers potential strategic partners’ interest in entry into ŠKODA PRAHA. The spokesperson for ČEZ, Roman Gazdík, has confirmed to ČIANEWS that the group is leading talks with multiple contenders.
ŠKODA PRAHA estimates its turnover in 2017 at CZK 474.96m and profit at CZK 51.38m, according to the annual report made public in the Commercial Register. The efforts to acquire new contracts are governed by the updated business strategy focusing on expansion to new territories – West Balkan, Central Asia, Middle East and Baltic region.
After-tax result totalled CZK 2m in 2016, with turnover of CZK 127m, up CZK 73m for profit and CZK 98m for turnover.
