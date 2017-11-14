Czech tennis stars Navrátilová, Kodeš to appear on coins
Prague, Nov 13 (CTK) - Czech Wimbledon winners Martina Navratilova and Jan Kodes are the first tennis champions to appear on commemorative coins whose gypsum models the Ceska mincovna (Czech Mint) unveiled on Monday.
The mint itself will take place in Jablonec nad Nisou, north Bohemia, in early 2018
"One can perhaps dream of being on a postage stamp, but being on a coin is truly special," Navratilova said.
Navratilova, a U.S. citizen, is a nine-time Wimbledon winner (in 1978-1990). She defected from the Communist Czechoslovakia to the USA in 1975.
Kodes won the Wimbledon tournament in 1973.
Kodes is a collector of postage stamps with tennis as their theme. Thanks to him, various editions have appeared in the Czech Republic. Now he arranged for coins.
"One has to use the opportunities and to present successful people for the young generation to have some examples to follow," Kodes said.
"They should be saying that they want to be like Navratilova. Young people even do not know who was Ivan Lendl. This is appalling," Kodes said.
The coins were designed by sculptor Martin Dasek who used six to nine various photographs for each of the portraits.
"The work on the models was a sort of plastic surgery job," Dasek said.
Navratilova and Kodes may be followed by other Czech Wimbledon champions, Jaroslav Drobny (1954), Jana Novotna (1998) and Petra Kvitova (2011, 2014).
A golden coin weighing 7.78 grammes will cost 11,950 crowns. There will be 200 of them.
A silver coin (500 pieces) weighing 29 grammes will cost 1500 crowns.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.