Exporters' Association: Export to total CZK 4.15 trillion

14 November 2017

Export could total CZK 4.15 trillion as of the end of 2017, deputy chairman of the Association of Exporters (AE), Otto Daněk, has stated at the Export Forum in Mladé Buky.

AE’s chairman Jiří Grund has added that risk factors for exporters include lack of labour force, appreciating koruna and pressure on wages, regardless of labour productivity. Exporters have also noted that companies currently lack 200,000 workers. Czech export has lost CZK 200bn due to missing labour force, AE has calculated.