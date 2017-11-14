Prague Council approves budget draft with CZK 70.3bn spending
Prague Municipal Council has approved the municipal budget for 2018. Income is foreseen at CZK 54.1bn and spending at CZK 70.3bn. The incurred deficit will be covered with year-on-year transfers and utilisation of temporarily available funds for pre-financing of government subsidies in education and state administration.
The budget foresees e.g. the completion of several investments. Top projects include the completion of the new water line in the Prague Central Wastewater Treatment Plant (CZK 1.1bn), building work on the preparation of the D metro route (CZK 1.7bn) and reconstruction of the Prague-Holešovice Exhibition Centre (CZK 350m).
- Login to post comments
Charity Advent Market Prague 2017
Gingerbread, Christmas tree, mulled wine and again and again big, amazed children's eyes ... that's the CHARITY ADVENT MARKET 2017(1-3 December, 2017) in the Maltese Palace in the historical quarter of Prague, this year for the fourth time.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.