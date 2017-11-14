Tuesday, 14 November 2017

Prague Council approves budget draft with CZK 70.3bn spending

Prague Municipal Council has approved the municipal budget for 2018. Income is foreseen at CZK 54.1bn and spending at CZK 70.3bn. The incurred deficit will be covered with year-on-year transfers and utilisation of temporarily available funds for pre-financing of government subsidies in education and state administration.

The budget foresees e.g. the completion of several investments. Top projects include the completion of the new water line in the Prague Central Wastewater Treatment Plant (CZK 1.1bn), building work on the preparation of the D metro route (CZK 1.7bn) and reconstruction of the Prague-Holešovice Exhibition Centre (CZK 350m).