ČSÚ: GDP up 5.0% y/y in Q3 2017
Czech Republic’s gross domestic product, adjusted for pricing and seasonal factors, increased by 0.5% q/q and 5.0% y/y in Q3 2017. This stems from the preliminary estimation from the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).
The year-on-year growth benefited equally from all main expenditure items of GDP. Higher domestic demand was driven by stably growing household consumption and continued increase in investment expenditures. Most sectors of the national economy, primarily industry, as well as services, fared well.
Employment continued to go up on the labour market. Employment in Q3 2017 was 0.8% higher than in the previous quarter-year and 2.0% higher than in Q3 2016.
U Emy Destinnové celebrates 10 years
What's Up Prague Special: U Emy Destinnovés chef Steven Trumpfheller celebrated with friends the restaurants 10th anniversary ... and of course, Eli was around.
