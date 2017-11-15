Škoda Auto globally delivers 107,400 cars in October
Czech automaker ŠKODA AUTO globally delivered 107,400 cars in October 2017. This represents a growth by 9.7% y/y. Deliveries in Europe grew 11.3%. The brand improved its position also in Russia (+23.8%) and India (+7.7%).
The automaker thinks that impulses for a further growth will be provided by the new model ŠKODA KAROQ. The compact SUV entered the first markets at the end of October 2017. Customers have already received 1,400 units of the model. Deliveries of the large SUV ŠKODA KODIAQ totalled 74,100 units in a period from February to October.
According to Alain Favey, a member of the board of directors of ŠKODA AUTO responsible for sales and marketing, the outlook for next months was optimistic thanks to a growth in Europe and Russia and successful sales of new SUVs.
U Emy Destinnové celebrates 10 years
What's Up Prague Special: U Emy Destinnovés chef Steven Trumpfheller celebrated with friends the restaurants 10th anniversary ... and of course, Eli was around.
