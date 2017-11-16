Communists to back ANO candidate for lower house head
Prague, Nov 14 (CTK) - Czech Communists (KSCM) insist on backing Radek Vondracek, candidate of Andrej Babis' election-winning ANO, for the post of head of the Chamber of Deputies, head of the KSCM deputy group Pavel Kovacik told journalists on Tuesday.
After the talks with the Pirates and Social Democrats (CSSD) Kovacik said the Social Democrats would vote for Vondracek, too.
The two parties will support their candidates to the posts of deputy chairpersons of the Chamber of Deputies and will not back the Pirates' idea that all committees in the lower house should be headed by the opposition, he added.
"Both the Social Democrats and us will support the election of Vondracek as chairman of the Chamber of Deputies," Kovacik said.
He said the parties had also agreed that when filling the posts in parliamentary committees, the system of proportional representation should be respected. This means that both the Social Democrats and Communists should have the posts of chairman of one of the committees.
The Social Democrats have dismissed the interpretation of the meeting.
They will only decide on whom to support as the candidate for the post of chairman of the Chamber of Deputies at the Monday meeting of their deputy group, party deputy chairwoman Katerina Valachova said.
The CSSD is still waiting for Vondracek's explanation of what steps he would take if had the third try [after two failed attempts by President Milos Zeman] to propose a candidate for the post of prime minister.
"We have not promised our support to any of the candidates. After all, we have a week for this," head of the CSSD deputy group Jan Chvojka said.
Kovacik said the Pirates and Communists had exchanged the lists of their priorities at their meeting.
The Communists are ready to support the alternatives within which the Chamber of Deputies should have four or five deputy chairpersons.
"If there are nine parties (in the Chamber of Deputies), it is quote right to have five deputy chairpersons," Kovacik said.
The Movement Mayors and Independents (STAN) will support the candidate who will challenge Vondracek, their leaders said on Tuesday.
The Civic Democratic Party (ODS) wants its leader Petr Fiala to become chairman of the Chamber of Deputies.
