Czech war veteran from Afghanistan dies
Prague, Nov 14 (CTK) - Czech war veteran Jaroslav Mevald, who suffered serious injuries in an ambush attack in Afghanistan in 2014, suddenly died at the age of 39 on Friday, Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO) said on Tuesday.
Three years ago, President Milos Zeman decorated Mevald with Medal of Heroism.
"On the eve of the Veterans Day, Jaroslav Mevald, veteran and bearer of the Medal of Heroism, suddenly left us at the age of 39. Let us honour his memory!" Stropnicky tweeted.
"Unfortunately, we have to announce to you that our friend Jaroslav Mevald has left us. We send condolences to his family. We will never forget him and he will stay in our hearts forever," Mevald's fellow soldiers said.
In June 2014, a suicide attacker killed four Czech soldiers and the fifth died later in hospital. A few days after the clash, the unit with Mevald was also attacked.
He was hit by an anti-tank missile. He suffered serious wounds, including a head injury. Despite this, he continued with shooting, covering his fellow combatants.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
U Emy Destinnové celebrates 10 years
What's Up Prague Special: U Emy Destinnovés chef Steven Trumpfheller celebrated with friends the restaurants 10th anniversary ... and of course, Eli was around.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.