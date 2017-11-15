MfD: SPD loses members in Moravia-Silesia over disputes
Ostrava, North Moravia, Nov 14 (CTK) - Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD), a new Czech anti-EU and anti-Islam movement that entered parliament in the recent elections, is losing members in the Moravia-Silesia Region due to the regional branch's leader, daily Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) wrote on Tuesday.
The paper writes that SPD members left the Moravia-Silesia branch because its head, MP Lubomir Volny, acted like a dictator.
The dissatisfied members want to remove Volny based on their petition. "We will gather signatures and demand his dismissal. This is a chance to show how politicians can be dismissed," Jana Barvikova, from Ostrava, told MfD.
SPD leader Tomio Okamura has been promoting the idea that people should have the right to dismiss politicians during their mandate anytime.
Volny dismissed the view that he has dictatorial manners and that the number of SPD members in the region is decreasing, adding that he received 350 new applications for membership. He said he is not afraid of being forced to leave his post.
"Agents planted by the Realists, the ODA, the Reasonable and one other political party, who leaked our internal information and even ran for these groupings in the recent elections, voluntarily left the SPD," Volny said.
None of the three above political groupings succeeded in entering the Chamber of Deputies in October.
Pavlina Matykiewiczova, one of the founding members of the SPD in the region, is one of those who left the movement after disputes. "Volny does not want to grant membership to anybody who is not checked, only his friends and their family members are allowed to join," Matykiewiczova told the paper.
"Mr Volny acts in a bossy manner, shows his superiority and manipulates the opinions of others. He considered any of our calls for a discussion or for improved cooperation an attack on the leadership in the region. Everybody was silenced," former local SPD member Miroslav Krejci told MfD.
