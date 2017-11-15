Thursday, 16 November 2017

Solar Global to build battery storage with 10 MWh capacity

Solar Global group will build a 10 MWh battery storage facility in Ochoz, Olomouc Region. The storage facility is to be the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. Electricity accumulated in the battery will be utilisable in case of fluctuation in distribution systems or increased demand for electricity. According to Solar Global, the 10 MWh battery will be able to deliver energy to 20,000 households for one hour in case of outage.