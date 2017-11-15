Zeman to award war veterans, Bohemian studies expert in Russia
Prague, Nov 14 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman will bestow state awards on several personalities during his upcoming visit to Russia, Presidential Office head Vratislav Mynar told CTK on Tuesday, adding that a Medal of Heroism will go to up to four Russian WWII veterans who helped liberate Czechoslovakia.
In addition, a Russian expert in Bohemian studies will be awarded.
Zeman is leaving for Russia on Monday, accompanied by Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek and by a record-strong delegation of Czech businesspeople.
First, he will met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi, from where he will fly to Moscow to meet former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev and Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev.
On Thursday, he will attend the ceremonial opening of an exhibition of Prague Castle treasures in Moscow.
On Wednesday night, a reception at the Czech embassy in Moscow will mark both Zeman's visit and the anniversary of the establishment of Czechoslovakia on October 28, 1918.
At the reception, Zeman will bestow awards on "up to five people," the Presidential Office's protocol section head Miroslav Sklenar told CTK.
As usual, the Presidential Office would not release the names of those awarded beforehand.
According to Sklenar, three to four war veterans, all aged 93, are to be awarded, along with a "significant female expert in Bohemian studies."
As foreigners, they can receive the Czech state decorations on other days than October 28 and January 1, the regular award-giving days in the Czech Republic.
At the close of his Russian trip, Zeman will visit Yekaterinburg.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
U Emy Destinnové celebrates 10 years
What's Up Prague Special: U Emy Destinnovés chef Steven Trumpfheller celebrated with friends the restaurants 10th anniversary ... and of course, Eli was around.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.