Czech companies to receive orders for billions of crowns in Russia
The entrepreneurial mission, which will accompany president of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman during a state visit to the Russian Federation on November 21 to 24, 2017, will enable companies to sign contracts reaching billions of korunas.
The Chamber of Commerce of the Czech Republic (HK ČR) has informed about this, adding that industries with good prospects on the Russian market include aviation among others, and there is growing demand for sewage treatment plants and other water management facilities here, too.
HK ČR is cooperating on the mission with the Chamber of Economic Contacts with Countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States and will be led by HK ČR president Vladimír Dlouhý and president of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic, Jaroslav Hanák.
- Login to post comments
U Emy Destinnové celebrates 10 years
What's Up Prague Special: U Emy Destinnovés chef Steven Trumpfheller celebrated with friends the restaurants 10th anniversary ... and of course, Eli was around.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.