Kolovratník is head of lower house electoral commission
Prague, Nov 15 (CTK) - The constituent session of the lower house of Czech parliament that opens on Monday will last at least three days, MP Martin Kolovratnik (ANO), who was elected head of the lower house electoral commission on Wednesday, told CTK.
The lower house is likely to elect its head on Wednesday. The deputy heads will probably be elected on Thursday or Friday, Kolovratnik indicated.
The parties represented in the Chamber of Deputies may submit their proposals of candidates for the house's head and members of the mandate and immunity committee by Monday evening. The deadline for submitting candidates for lower house deputy heads is to be set only on Wednesday because it is still unknown how many deputy heads the house is going to have.
The main task of the electoral commission is to organise the elections to all lower house posts and bodies.
Kolovratnik was the only candidate for electoral commission head. He already headed the post in the previous election period. The commission's deputy chairwoman is MP Monika Jarosova (Freedom and Direct Democracy, SPD).
The electoral commission is the first lower house body established in the new period after the general election held in late October. It was set up on Tuesday and has 19 members so that all nine parties in the house can be represented in it. Being the clear election winner, the ANO movement has eight members in the commission. Other parties have either one or two members.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
U Emy Destinnové celebrates 10 years
What's Up Prague Special: U Emy Destinnovés chef Steven Trumpfheller celebrated with friends the restaurants 10th anniversary ... and of course, Eli was around.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.