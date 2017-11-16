Friday, 17 November 2017

Metrostav opens tunnel in Iceland for ISK 8.43bn

Metrostav has opened a road tunnel in Iceland for ISK 8.43bn. It is 7.908 km long. The tunnel driven in the rock is 7.566 km long. This information was confirmed to ČIANEWS by Metrostav Group spokesman Vojtěch Kostiha who added that the works had been carried out between August 2013 and October 2017.