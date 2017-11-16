Pilulka Lékárny investing in pharmacies and a warehouse
Pilulka Lékárny is planning on considerable invesments in physical pharmacies in the year 2018 and in new logistics of the central warehouse for clients of the e-shop Pilulka.cz.
Its co-owner Martin Kasa said this in an interview for ČIANEWS, adding that the launch of new automated warehouses is being prepared. The company will open other pharmacies of its own as well as pharmacies in a franchise concept. Dozens of options are currently being negotiated about, but only a part of them is realised always.
In the year 2018, a great change awaits the e-shop Pilulka.cz, so that its use would be faster and more user-friendly.
U Emy Destinnové celebrates 10 years
What's Up Prague Special: U Emy Destinnovés chef Steven Trumpfheller celebrated with friends the restaurants 10th anniversary ... and of course, Eli was around.
