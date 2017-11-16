Prague to host European anti-migrant parties in mid-December
Prague, Nov 15 (CTK) - A new model of cooperation will be on the agenda of the meeting of European anti-migrant parties, to be attended by Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders, in Prague in mid-December, Tomio Okamura, leader of the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement, told journalists on Wednesday.
"There will be a discussion of the new model of European cooperation. It will be the closest possible cooperation of sovereign countries without a dictate of Brussels on the basis of bilateral benefit," Okamura said.
The parties that will take part in the meeting create the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group in the European Parliament. It is linked by opposition to European integration and migration and by nationalism.
Along with Le Pen and Wilders, the meeting will be attended by Matteo Salvini, leader of the Italian Lega Nord, and representatives of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO), Okamura said.
He said the participation of FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache was not sure due to the ongoing talks on the creation of a government in Austria.
The conference will also see representatives of the ENF group from Romania, Poland, Belgium and Britain, he added.
Okamura said the two-day conference would start on December 15. The main programme will take place on Saturday.
At first, internal talks of the ENF group will be held. In the afternoon, only a closed meeting will take place.
Le Pen supported the SPD before the October election to the Chamber of Deputies.
