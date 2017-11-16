Ruth Bondy, Israeli translator of Czech literature, dies
Prague, Nov 15 (CTK) - Ruth Bondy, an Israeli writer and translator of Czech literature into Hebrew and a Holocaust survivor of Czech origin, died at the age of 94 in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Tuesday, the Czech Federation of Jewish Communities writes in its online press and information service on Wednesday.
Bondy translated about 40 Czech books into Hebrew, including works by Karel Capek, Vaclav Havel, Bohumil Hrabal, Milan Kundera, Ota Pavel and Michal Viewegh as well as The Good Soldier Schweik by Jaroslav Hasek and Fimfarum by Jan Werich. She received the Czech Gratias Agit and Jiri Theiner awards for the promotion of Czech literature abroad.
Being born in a Prague Jewish family in 1923, she went through the Terezin (Theresienstadt) ghetto and the family camp in the Oswiecim (Auschwitz) concentration camp during World War Two. She was one of the four of 29 members of her family who survived the Holocaust.
Bondy left for Israel in 1948. She wrote columns for Israeli newspapers, biographic works and other books (Small Comforts, Uprooted Roots, Jakob Edelstein of Theresienstadt. She won the Sokolov Prize for Hebrew Writers.
