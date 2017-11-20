ČR passes chairmanship of Council of Europe to Denmark
Strasbourg/Prague, Nov 16 (CTK) - Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek officially ended the Czech Republic's six-month chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CE) and passed it on to Denmark on Wednesday, the ministry has said in a press release.
During its chairmanship, Prague focused mainly on the protection of human rights of people from vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, equality of men and women, educational support as regards human rights and linguistic skills, as well as support for democracy at the regional and local level and reforms of public administration.
The CE is an international organisation securing the cooperation of its member states in order to strengthen democracy and protect human and social rights and freedoms.
It was founded in 1949 and its 47 member states rotate in chairing the Committee of Ministers in an alphabetical order. The Czech Republic chaired the CE from May 19, 2017.
The ministry stated that the Czech Republic directly signed or ratified five international CE treaties during its chairmanship.
A conference on the theme of the legal value of court decisions, in which CE Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland participated along with top experts of the European and Czech judiciaries, was held in Brno, South Moravia, in June. It belonged to the most significant events of the Czech chairmanship.
