ČSOB increased profits to CZK 13.5bn
In 1-3Q 2017 the net profits of the ČSOB group increased by 13 % y/y to CZK 13.5bn. The volume of loans increased by 9 % to CZK 664.4bn. The volume of deposits increased by 17 % to CZK 887.1bn.
The volume of assets managed totaled CZK 195.9bn (+5 %). The (Core) Tier 1 capital indicator grew to 17.4 % (+0.7 p.p.). General manager John Hollows said that the group is investing into new technologies and building digital capacities.
An example is newly launched online banking for retail clients and the electronic banking platform for corporate and business clients.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017, Monday November 20
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017 (20.11.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.