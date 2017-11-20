Tuesday, 21 November 2017

ČSOB increased profits to CZK 13.5bn

In 1-3Q 2017 the net profits of the ČSOB group increased by 13 % y/y to CZK 13.5bn. The volume of loans increased by 9 % to CZK 664.4bn. The volume of deposits increased by 17 % to CZK 887.1bn.

The volume of assets managed totaled CZK 195.9bn (+5 %). The (Core) Tier 1 capital indicator grew to 17.4 % (+0.7 p.p.). General manager John Hollows said that the group is investing into new technologies and building digital capacities.

An example is newly launched online banking for retail clients and the electronic banking platform for corporate and business clients.