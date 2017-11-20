Tuesday, 21 November 2017

AutoSAP: Production of vehicles increased to 1.17 million

CIA News |
20 November 2017

The number of road motor vehicles produced in the Czech Republic in the first nine months of 2017 increased by 4.4 % y/y to 1,179,060. Of this total, production of passenger cars totaled 1,173,005 (+4.37 %).

The largest share of this total was accounted for by ŠKODA AUTO (710,530 vehicles). It was followed by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (300,900) and Toyota Peugeot Citroën Automobile Czech (161,575). This was reported by the Automobile Industry Association (AutoSAP).