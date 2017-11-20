Tuesday, 21 November 2017

Bust of Czech painter Kupka unveiled near Paris

20 November 2017

Paris/Prague, Nov 17 (CTK) - A bust of Czech abstract painter Frantisek Kupka was unveiled in the French town of Puteaux this evening to mark the 60th anniversary of his death, Sarka Skrabalova, mayor of the Czech town of Opocno that has had a similar bust since June, told CTK.

Opocno representatives attended the unveiling ceremony near Paris, along with Czech ambassador to France Petr Drulak.

Kupka (1871-1957) is considered one of the fathers of abstract art of painting. He is the Czech painter who is sold the best at home as well as abroad. He was born in Opocno, east Bohemia, and spent most of his life in Puteaux where he also died.

The bust was made by Jan Vlach, a Czech sculptor who spent most of his life in France and died in 1962.

