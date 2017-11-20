Eighteen parties break rules of election campaign
Brno, Nov 16 (CTK) - The Czech office supervising the financing of political parties imposed fines worth 600,000 crowns in total on 18 groupings running in the October general election for violating the rules for the election campaign financing, the office's head Vojtech Weis said on its website.
The groupings may appeal against the fine within eight days. An administrative proceeding will be held in such a case. The highest fine imposed was 68,000 crowns.
Ten parties and movements did not release on their websites the required information on people who financially contributed to their campaigns and they were ordered to pay 405,000 crowns in total.
Four of these groupings succeeded in entering the Chamber of Deputies, Weis said.
Five other groupings, including a party that won parliamentary seats, did not meet some of the duties related to transparent financing of the campaign, mostly not providing the office with the address of the website presenting data on the financing of their campaigns, not letting the office know that they set up a transparent account and not submitting the online link at which people can take a look at the account. They were fined 72,000 crowns in total.
Three parties were fined 123,000 crowns in total because they both failed to provide information about its donors and did not submit the addresses of their websites on the campaign's funding and their transparent accounts.
