North Moravia has first forest left to spontaneous development
Horni Lomna, North Moravia, Nov 16 (CTK) - Mionsi, a valuable beech-fir forest in the Beskydy mountain range, has been declared a no-intervention zone left to spontaneous development and designed for scientific research, Eva Jouklova, from the Lesy CR state forest company that owns the area, told CTK on Thursday.
The area with the national nature reserve status has become a no-intervention zone based on an agreement signed by Daniel Szorad, Lesy CR director, and Frantisek Pelc, head of the Czech Nature Conservation Agency.
"Over 157 hectares of forest in the Mionsi nature reserve will be left to spontaneous development, without human intervention," Jouklova said.
Mionsi is closed to tourists. In summer, they can use a path on the verge of the forest, but with a guide only.
A total of nine non-intervention zones were established in state forests before. Mionsi is tenth, one of the largest, and the first in the Moravia-Silesia Region.
"In the Mionsi forest, timber has not been logged for more than a century. Very rare primeval forest beetles, molluscs and birds occur there, such as the Eurasian three-toed woodpecker and the Ural owl," Szorad said.
Calling Mionsi a "spectacular natural theatre," Pelc said that in the period of climate change, the results of local research would be useful in both forest management and environment protection fields.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017, Monday November 20
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017 (20.11.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.