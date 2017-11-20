Tuesday, 21 November 2017

Unipetrol investing CZK 1.2bn into energy block

20 November 2017

Unipetrol is investing CZK 1.2bn into a new furnace room at its plant in Záluží near Litvínov; it will be used to produce high-pressure steam for its ethylene unit.

Construction will commence in 1Q 2018 and it should be completed in 2020. The implementation of the energy block will be undertaken by Austrian company Bertsch Energy.

At the Litvínov facility it is responsible for overall construction involving the installation of two high-pressure furnaces for oil and gas (120 bars, 520°C, 2x105 t/h), flue gas purifiers, the electrical and steering system and construction work.