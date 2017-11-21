ČEZ ESCO Polska's consortium has CZK 241m project
ČEZ ESCO Polska has acquired a project in Bydgoszcz, Poland, worth CZK 241m. The company will secure heating modernisation in cooperation with Hydrochem DGE. A consortium of companies will renovate electric and sanitary distributions and install LED lighting.
Four out of six schools will be equipped with photovoltaic panels. Heat modernisation project will be financed from the funds allocated within the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship Regional Operational Programme for 2014-2020. The companies will modernise all six facilities in 2018. The information was provided by utility ČEZ.
