Czech artists' auction to support Amnesty International
Prague, Nov 20 (CTK) - The proceeds from an auction of works of contemporary Czech artists that was held in Prague yesterday will go to the Amnesty International (AI) organisation, the organisers have said.
The works on sale include those by artists Kristof Kintera, Petr Nikl, Pasta Oner, Jiri Cernicky, Jaromir 99 and Tomas Cisarovsky, with the lowest auction price of 2,000 crowns.
The starting price of the most expensive pieces will be at several tens of thousand of crowns.
Supervision and surveillance is this year's theme of the Art for Amnesty auction.
Amnesty International is an international activist movement seeking the observance of human rights worldwide. It has been operating in the Czech Republic since 1991.
With 3,500 members of the Czech branch, tens of thousands of petition signatures, letters and appeals are sent out every year seeking protection of those unfairly imprisoned and oppressed.
Amnesty International will use the proceeds to fund the researchers' work in targeted countries. They monitor the status of individual cases, undertake independent inquiries and participate in trials.
"We will support legal work in negotiations with governments and states' representatives, the money will go to public events like panel discussions and others, to to promote the themes of human rights in the media, to join the local groups in micro regions and to create and process petition appeals," the auction's organisers write on their website.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017, Monday November 20
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017 (20.11.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.