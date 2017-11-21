Tuesday, 21 November 2017

Czech artists' auction to support Amnesty International

ČTK |
21 November 2017

Prague, Nov 20 (CTK) - The proceeds from an auction of works of contemporary Czech artists that was held in Prague yesterday will go to the Amnesty International (AI) organisation, the organisers have said.

The works on sale include those by artists Kristof Kintera, Petr Nikl, Pasta Oner, Jiri Cernicky, Jaromir 99 and Tomas Cisarovsky, with the lowest auction price of 2,000 crowns.

The starting price of the most expensive pieces will be at several tens of thousand of crowns.

Supervision and surveillance is this year's theme of the Art for Amnesty auction.

Amnesty International is an international activist movement seeking the observance of human rights worldwide. It has been operating in the Czech Republic since 1991.

With 3,500 members of the Czech branch, tens of thousands of petition signatures, letters and appeals are sent out every year seeking protection of those unfairly imprisoned and oppressed.

Amnesty International will use the proceeds to fund the researchers' work in targeted countries. They monitor the status of individual cases, undertake independent inquiries and participate in trials.

"We will support legal work in negotiations with governments and states' representatives, the money will go to public events like panel discussions and others, to to promote the themes of human rights in the media, to join the local groups in micro regions and to create and process petition appeals," the auction's organisers write on their website.

