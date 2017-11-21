Diplomat Chmiel to be compensated for unlawful prosecution
Prague, Nov 20 (CTK) - Czech ambassador in Hungary Juraj Chmiel will receive 112,000 crowns in compensation for his unlawful prosecution, Aktualne.cz news server writes, citing a decision that a Prague court issued on Monday.
Before the issuing of the verdict, the Czech Justice Ministry paid him 146,000 crowns and apologised in writing to him.
Chmiel, former EU affairs minister in a caretaker cabinet, was charged with abuse of power and breach of trust in June 2012. According to the indictment, as ambassador to Australia, he avoided a tender and had studies worked out by three selected firms that were not connected with the assignment of the approved project.
In September 2013, a court acquitted him of charges.
Chmiel's prosecution lasted more than 17 months. According to the verdict, the ministry must pay him 12,000 crowns per each month and cover his court expenses, Aktualne.cz writes.
Media both at home and abroad reported about the case, which harmed Chmiel, the court said.
Chmiel told the server that he believes the whole case was fabricated by a person from the Czech Foreign Ministry who wanted to harm him. He would not name the person because he did not have evidence to prove his claim.
Chmiel demanded a substantially higher financial compensation, but he said he was satisfied with the result. "It is a satisfaction for me that the Justice Ministry proposed to apologise to me on its own during the proceedings. I don't care about the financial compensation," he told the server.
