Tuesday, 21 November 2017

FinMin raises GDP outlook to 4.1%

CIA News |
21 November 2017

Czech Republic’s economy is set to grow 4.1% in 2017 and 3.3% in 2018, Ministry of Finance says in its macro-economic prediction from November 2017.

In the previous outlook, the ministry estimated the growth at 3.1% in 2017 and 2.9% in 2018. Average inflation rate is estimated at 2.4% in both years. According to the forecast, unemployment rate will drop to 3.0% in 2017 and subsequently to 2.8% in 2018.

The ministry has also published Czech Republic’s Fiscal Outlook. In the document, the authority estimates the government sector budget surplus at 1.1% of GDP. The surplus is expected to grow to 1.3% of GDP in 2018.