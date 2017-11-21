Tuesday, 21 November 2017

PPF plans CZK 3.8bn bond issue

CIA News |
21 November 2017

PPF Group plans to issue ten-year bonds worth ca. CZK 3.8bn (EUR 150m) in December 2017. The issue voucher will reach ca. 4%, the spokesperson for PPF, Zuzana Migdalová, has confirmed to ČIANEWS. The group wants to use the issue’s yield for organic growth of its financial investments, such as Home Credit and PPF Banka, in the next three to five years.