Czech receives suspended sentence for inciting daughter to racism
Benesov, Central Bohemia, Nov 21 (CTK) - A Czech court imposed a one-year suspended sentence with three-year probation on a 27-year-old man for inciting his underage daughter to racism, server Lidovky.cz reported.
In a video posted on the Internet, the girl was beating a cushion with a baseball rod and her father asked her to imagine beating a Roma person or a Muslim.
Apart from the suspended sentence, the court ordered that the man be watched by the probation and mediation service.
The October verdict came into force earlier this month.
The man was convicted of endangering a child's upbringing and of fomenting hatred against a group of people.
The police launched the investigation in early August based on media information.
The man posted the controversial video on social networks by himself.
