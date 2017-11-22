Das WeltAuto's car sales in ČR up to 15,830 vehicles
Used car dealer Porsche Česká Republika raised used car sales through the Das WeltAuto program to 15,830 units in 10M 2017, up 7.7% y/y.
Customers demand both one-year old cars, whose sales totalled 2,532 in 10M 2017, and other vehicles with guarantees from Das WeltAuto (5,284). Of the total no. of used cars, ŠKODA brand accounted for 7,496, VW for 3,625, Audi 1,082 Audi, VW Utility Vehicles 724 and SEAT 496.
Totally 7,254 clients opted for diesel engines, while 6,829 customers bought cars with petrol engines. Station wagons remain the most popular car body type (5,128), followed by hatchbacks (4,474) and SUVs (1,263).
