One in four Czechs follows developments of Syrian conflict
Prague, Nov 21 (CTK) - Only 26 percent of Czechs follow the development of the armed conflict in Syria that started six years ago, but a majority of Czechs support the participation of their country in dealing with the situation, according to the latest CVVM poll released on Tuesday.
Most Czechs support fundraising campaigns in aid of the people affected by the Syrian conflict (59 percent), maintaining diplomatic contacts with the Syrian government (55 percent) and sending Czech doctors to Syria (55 percent).
The group of those who assess possible Czech engagement in political negotiations about the Syrian conflict positively (46 percent) is larger than the group opposing it (35 percent), the poll showed.
A majority of Czechs is against the resettlement of successful Syrian asylum seekers in the Czech Republic (72 percent) and sending Czech troops to Syria (68 percent). Only 15 percent would accept the Syrian refugees and 18 percent would support sending troops to Syria.
Critical views of the activities of individual parties involved in the Syrian conflict prevail among Czechs. The only exception are the activities of their own country, which 30 percent viewed positively and 23 percent negatively.
The activities of Russia were considered the least negatively, followed by those of the United Nations. Czechs were the most critical of the role of the United States.
However, in all of these cases, two fifths of people said they did not know. When asked about their stance on the Syrian opposition, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, a majority of Czechs said they did not know.
The poll was conducted in September on 970 people aged over 15.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017, Monday November 20
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017 (20.11.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.