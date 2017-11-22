Picture of Hezbollah's celebration wins Czech Press Photo
Prague, Nov 21 (CTK) - A picture by Slovak photographer Martin Bandzak called Hezbollah, celebration of victory over Israel won the Czech Press Photo competition on Tuesday, becoming the Photography of the Year 2017.
More than 7,000 photos by 482 authors competed at Czech Press Photo.
Bandzak, from the Magna humanitarian organisation, made the black-and-white picture by a mobile phone. His photo shows a boy standing on the shoulders of the crowd during a Hezbollah rally in Lebanon and it won the Contemporary Issues category, too.
"Local friends invited me to the stadium where the Hezbollah celebration was held and where I made the picture. Thousands of fanatic people, a crowd supported by high-level propaganda," Bandzak said.
He also won another category, Portrait, with a picture of a young breast-feeding mother in Nicaragua.
Bandzak won the Czech Press Photo already in 2010 with a picture of an injured girl after an earthquake in Haiti.
Slovak Robert Barca won the News category with the photo Yes to Erdogan, No to Democracy showing supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the street at night after the Turkish elections.
The People in the News prize went to Robert Sedmik who presented a press conference of Czech President Milos Zeman and Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka at a moment of their conflict.
Czech photographer Matej Dereck Hard won the Prague Grant with portrait of personalities living in Prague.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017, Monday November 20
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague - Plechová Huba 2017 (20.11.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.