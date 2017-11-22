Police accuse members of Swiss-led gang of procurers
Prague, Nov 21 (CTK) - Czech police have accused six men of organising homosexual prostitution of juvenile boys at several places in the Czech Republic, including Prague where the main organiser, a 52-year-old Swiss national, owns a night club with mostly foreign clients, Jaroslav Ibehej told CTK on Tuesday.
Ibehej, spokesman for the police organised crime squad (NCOZ), said the men have been accused of trafficking in people, procuring, inciting to sex and endangering children's upbringing.
If found guilty, four of them would face up to 12 years in prison and the remaining two a lower sentence.
Two of the men have been taken into custody.
Ibehej said the suspects mediated sexual services of men aged from 18 to 25 and boys under 18 in the Czech Republic, mainly in Prague and the Ostrava area, north Moravia, and also in Switzerland, from 2015 at least.
The gang offered sexual services of male prostitutes mainly in the night club in the centre of Prague. Clients could buy the prostitutes and take them home or to a hotel.
Some of the suspects also supplied juvenile as well as adult men to "parties" organised mainly in hotel rooms at various places of the Czech Republic.
The suspects knew that some of the boys were underage, Ibehej said.
